Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,894 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $16,325,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

