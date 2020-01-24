Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,991,000 after purchasing an additional 482,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,282,000 after purchasing an additional 71,430 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 797,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

