Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 232,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $441,095,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,831.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,816.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

