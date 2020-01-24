Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

