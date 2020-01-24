Howland Capital Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,147,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,631,000 after purchasing an additional 213,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

