Howland Capital Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

