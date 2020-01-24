Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,384.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.