HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Boosted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,479 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.