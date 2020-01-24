Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Hubbell news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,679,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3,572.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 116,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

