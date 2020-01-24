Hudbay Minerals Inc Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of HBM opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

