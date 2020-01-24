Huobi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $742.54 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $742.54 million and approximately $128.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00037022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, DDEX and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.05537445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

