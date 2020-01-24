Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0445

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Hush has a market cap of $365,682.00 and approximately $416.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,221,780 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

