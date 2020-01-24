HYCON Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $446,484.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,999,943,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,419,320 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

