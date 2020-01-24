Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $442,243.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Hydro has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $442,243.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.05497679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinEx, Upbit, IDEX, IDAX, DEx.top, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

