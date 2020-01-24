HyperCash Trading Down 12.6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $61.62 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00016383 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,491,424 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Cryptopia, EXX, Binance, TOPBTC, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi, Bit-Z, ZB.COM and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

