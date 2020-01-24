HyperQuant 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $253,239.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $48,072.00 and approximately $253,239.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

