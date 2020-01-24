IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several research firms have commented on IAA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IAA opened at $47.79 on Friday. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

