IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.78. IBERIABANK reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBERIABANK.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $77.05 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK (IBKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.