Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Celanese were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

NYSE:CE traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.20. 52,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,317. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

