Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

