Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,122. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $148.67 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $3,933,170. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

