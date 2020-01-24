Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.04. 2,127,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

