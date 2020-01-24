Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 365.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 47.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

BBN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. 3,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

