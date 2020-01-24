Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.36. 86,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $143.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.