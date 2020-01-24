Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 3,842 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.