Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 667 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.18. 7,173,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $253.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

