Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,533. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

