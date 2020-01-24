Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,530. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $109.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

