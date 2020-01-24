Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $1.58 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,537,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,013,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,172.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 171,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. 621,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,473. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

