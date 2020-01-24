Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 76,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,900. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

