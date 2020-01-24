Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.