Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.99. 129,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

