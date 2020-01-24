Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $10.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

