Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.83. 174,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,070. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

