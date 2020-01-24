Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 61.6% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $44.38. 27,808,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

