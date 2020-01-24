Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $323.48. 2,365,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,705. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $326.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

