Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $2.45 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

EW traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $229.43. 48,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,390. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,741 shares of company stock valued at $40,361,980. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.