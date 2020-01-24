Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 39.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 838,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.