Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Wendys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

