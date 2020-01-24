Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 19,014 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 1,080.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

