Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,529 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. 9,139,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

