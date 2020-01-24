Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 242,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

