Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 535 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.01. The stock had a trading volume of 268,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,641. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $284.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

