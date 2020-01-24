Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.69. 1,262,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,140. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

