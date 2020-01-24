iBTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. iBTC has a market capitalization of $2,582.00 and $1.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iBTC has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One iBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iBTC Token Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,102,774 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

