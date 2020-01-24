iCAD Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of iCAD in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. iCAD has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iCAD by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

