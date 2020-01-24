ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stake Trimmed by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,680 shares during the quarter. ICF International accounts for 3.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of ICF International worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 106.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICF International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. ICF International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

