IDEX Membership Market Capitalization Tops $199,047.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $199,047.00 and $114.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $99.52 or 0.01177490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

