IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY19 guidance at $4.72-4.78 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.30-5.46 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $285.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.