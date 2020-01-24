IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,259,000 after buying an additional 98,312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

IDXX traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.